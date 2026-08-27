SALISBURY, Md. - Competing press conferences Thursday highlighted a widening dispute over staffing, leadership and oversight at the Wicomico Nursing Home, with County Executive Julie Giordano defending recent changes while former employees and community leaders continued to raise concerns about patient care.
Giordano held the first press conference in Wicomico County Council chambers, saying misinformation and political rhetoric have shaped much of the public discussion surrounding the county-owned facility.
Giordano said three employees have been terminated since new nursing home administrator Tina Foskey took over in April, disputing claims of broader firings.
"Three people have been terminated. And each one of those terminations was made for cause," Giordano said.
She said the county could not publicly discuss the circumstances surrounding individual personnel decisions because of confidentiality requirements.
Members of Giordano's administration also outlined what they described as financial and operational problems uncovered after Foskey took over.
Assistant Director of Administration Steven Lakin said the nursing home had about $1.8 million in bills more than 30 days past due, some of which he said may no longer be collectible. Lakin also said Medicare and Medicaid had been billed incorrectly, resulting in lost revenue.
Lakin said the nursing home is meeting required staffing levels and denied claims that full-time employees are being replaced with part-time workers to save money. He also said the facility was cited by the state 20 times between 2025 and 2026 under previous management and was fined in 2025.
Giordano also sought to put to rest speculation about the facility's future.
"Wicomico County has absolutely no plans of selling or privatizing the nursing home," Giordano said, adding that the county also has no plans to dismantle the facility.
About an hour later, former employees, community leaders and elected officials gathered outside the nursing home for a separate press conference.
Pastor Lewis N. Watson said his primary concern is what he believes were unjust employee terminations. Watson and other speakers argued that longtime staff members played an important role in maintaining continuity of care and questioned whether recent changes have affected the level of service provided.
Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes, who said her mother is currently at the nursing home, questioned whether meeting minimum staffing requirements should be considered sufficient.
"They're meeting the minimum. Well, I'm sorry, I can't stand by for the minimum because I know that we are better than that," Sample-Hughes said.
The county administration has maintained that staffing requirements are being met. Critics, however, are asking for more information about staffing levels, employee turnover, outsourcing and the effect of recent personnel changes.
Giordano briefly appeared across the street during the second press conference before leaving after being heckled by some people gathered outside.
The controversy also comes as the Wicomico County Council considers legislation aimed at increasing oversight of the nursing home.
Giordano argued Thursday that portions of the legislation raise questions under the county charter and said the legislation will face a legal challenge if approved.
County Council President John Cannon told WBOC the purpose of the proposal is to establish a structure of oversight through a board of directors involving approval from both the legislative and executive branches of county government.
The debate is expected to continue Monday, when community leaders plan to hold a town hall from 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Watson said Giordano has been invited to attend and respond to concerns raised by the group.