WALLOPS ISLAND, VA - The Trump Administration’s proposed budget cuts at NASA are currently facing pushback from Congress, possibly signaling good news for NASA Wallops Flight Facility here in Accomack County.
The White House’s proposed budget includes a nearly-25% budget reduction at NASA, with significant cuts to both the agency’s balloon program and sounding rockets program - both which are largely carried out at Wallops.
However, during a U.S. House of Representatives appropriations subcommittee meeting this week, lawmakers rejected those proposed cuts. The subcommittee’s first draft of the Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26) budget, approved on July 15, puts NASA’s budget at just over $24.8 billion, equal to FY25’s budget.
Meanwhile, in the legislature’s other half, the Senate also seems poised to reject the Trump Administration’s NASA slashes. On Thursday, July 17, the Senate Committee on Appropriations advanced a Commerce, Justice, and Science Appropriations Bill that would also put NASA’s budget close to the same $25 billion.
“I appreciate the support from my colleagues to fund critical programs that strengthen our nation’s federal law enforcement, invest in NASA’s Artemis program, support scientific research, and improve our economic competitiveness,” said Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Chair of the CJS Appropriations Subcommittee.
Though both of these bills would maintain NASA’s funding, they are still a long way from full passage through Congress and it remains to be seen if President Donald Trump will approve them.
Despite the FY26 budget being far from ironed out and signed into law, NASA has already launched downsizing efforts citing a years-long pattern of budget decreases. NASA employees were given until July 25 to decide whether or not to participate in a voluntary deferred resignation program or risk losing their jobs in future reductions.
WBOC spoke with Virginia Senator Tim Kaine today to gauge his optimism on NASA’s funding, future of NASA Wallops Flight Facility, and his efforts to prevent the proposed cuts.
“In the past during Donald Trump’s first term they often proposed steep cuts to NASA which would affect Wallops and Langley as well,” Kaine said. “We were generally able to fight those cuts off.”
As to why Kaine thinks Congress will be able to do it again, he pointed to an across-the-aisle support of the agency.
“I think there are strong Republican voices for robust NASA funding, so I’m hopeful but not complacent. It’s very important in particular that the Virginia Delegation, Democrat and Republican, remain unified and stand strong for robust NASA funding."