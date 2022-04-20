LEWES, De. - It is a work in progress, but work is underway on Delaware's first oyster hatchery.
Oysters are a critical component of bays and rivers, serving as filtration.
Dr. Edward Hale with the University of Delaware is leading the project.
"The intent here is to essentially help augment that economic growth. We think that we have identified a bottle neck and we think that we can be a service to both industry and ecological practioners," Hale said.
Hale says UD is working with partners like Delaware State University and Sea Grant Delaware to make the hatchery a reality.
DSU's Aquaculture Research Manager Grant Blank is part of the project. He says aquaculture is a growing industry.
"It's great for the local economy. We provide jobs, job training, we also by having things locally you're reducing your carbon footprint," Blank said.
Hale says the oyster hatchery in Lewes will provide oyster larvae to shellfish growers in the Delaware Inland Bays. Hale says that will supply about 35 percent of the current demand for oyster larvae and seed in Delaware.
"We have worked very well with industry groups because they are very interested to see what they can do alongside us so we're actively partnering with industry on both wild harvesters as well as oyster aqua culturists in the Inland Bays," Hale said.
A public meeting on this topic is scheduled for Thursday, April 21 at 7 p.m. at St. Martha's Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach.