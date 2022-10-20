Constructive Conversation At Mayors Of Delmarva Meeting

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Seven mayors met today to discuss challenges and opportunities.
Mayors, today, spoke on things like crime, Covid, and major projects that will alter their city or town. But, there was one big challenge that all municipalities shared.
Mayors on the panel included, Rick Meehan with Ocean City, Md., Robin Christiansen with Dover, De., Stephen Rideout with Cambridge, Md., Commission President Joseph Gardner with Princess Anne, Md., Jake Day with Salisbury, Md., Darlene Taylor with Crisfield, Md., and Stan Mills with Rehoboth Beach, De.
Amongst the sharing, organizers of today's luncheon say affordable housing is a challenge all communities are facing.
Bill Chambers, President of the Salisbury area Chamber of Commerce said, "All of the mayors expressed their concern for affordable housing. As these communities grow and as their economies grow, we need to try and keep up with basic amenities for our new citizens."
But, Salisbury's Mayor Jake Day says each characteristic to that challenge is a little different. "Everyday the streets are jammed with people trying to get in and out of Salisbury. So, one of the things we've tried to do is respond to that. For humanitarian reasons, we're looking at people without a roof over their head, we're looking at homelessness, we're looking at affordability, and we're looking at all these challenges," says Day.
The Dover Mayor, Robin Christiansen echoes the same concern. Christiansen says, "We have an affordable housing shortage in the city. One of the things that drives the shortage of housing in our community and high prices of housing in the City of Dover is, the fact that we have the Dover Air Force Base."
According to the Mayor of Ocean City, today's meeting was something to bring home. "I think talking about some of the problems that we all face is, we all face some of the same problems. Listening to and understanding how we are all individually addressing them, is important and something we can all take back to our councils and our communities," says Meehan.
Building a common bond to tackle a growing issue.