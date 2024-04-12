Concerns are mounting in West Dover as plans emerge to establish an Oxford House, a resource for recovering addicts, in a residential neighborhood.
The debate has escalated to the point where city council members recently convened a town hall meeting to address the issue.
Councilmember Julia Pillsbury said she confirmed just moments before Wednesday's town hall meeting that the vacant property at 10 Merion Road in the Fox Hall neighborhood is slated to become an Oxford House.
However, opposition from residents in the area is palpable. Many express adamant disapproval of the idea, stating that they simply do not want such a facility in their neighborhood.
"We don't want that in the neighborhood. It is not going to be conducive to the value of the properties," remarked Ann Smith.
James Mims said, "It is the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard from my point of view."
Ennio Emmanuel, Code Purple Director, countered these sentiments, suggesting that misconceptions about halfway houses may be fueling opposition.
"It is a great opportunity for people to heal. People are referred, so it is not just like people are showing up at the door trying to get in. People are referred, they are put into a program, and settle in and get to have responsibility," Emmanuel explained.
He underscored the need for such facilities in the area, citing the scarcity of resources available to individuals in recovery.
"Dover needs more treatment facilities, so because of that, we need Oxford Houses to handle that need," Emmanuel emphasized.
Nevertheless, neighbors remain apprehensive about the proposed facility's proximity to a Capital School District bus stop.
"This is a young family neighborhood too. A lot of kids get off the bus on that corner, and it is just a big surprise. We are not against rehabilitation, but like I said, not in our neighborhood," Mims said.
Efforts to reach representatives from Oxford House for comment were unsuccessful as of Friday.
Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen expressed his opposition to the plan, acknowledging that there is little the city can do to halt its progress due to federal protections afforded to recovery homes.
Officials are considering scheduling another town hall meeting to further discuss the matter and involve representatives from Oxford House, although no date has been confirmed yet.