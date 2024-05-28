EASTON, MD - The Delmarva Pride Center expressed concerns after feeling singled out after a recent Easton Town Council meeting.
At last week's council meeting, President Frank Gunsallus voiced his opposition to using taxpayer dollars to purchase banners supporting 'certain ideologies'. He cited the LGBTQ flag as an example.
"I believe it is antithetical to America. I believe it is a socialist endeavor parading beyond or behind the guise of a social movement," Gunsallus said during the meeting.
He explained his support for the LGBTQ community, but Gunsallus emphasized his duty to fiscal responsibility.
"As an elected official, I must be fiscally responsible and use hard-earned taxpayer dollars to support the town's operational needs," Gunsallus explained in an interview. He stated that banners should support town events specifically.
"It's really to make sure we're not showing support for any one group over any other group, and that's really it," Gunsallus added.
However, Tina Jones, co-founder of the Delmarva Pride Center, voiced her concerns.
"Being LGBTQ is not an ideology. An ideology is a belief in something. I do not believe I am a member of this community; I am a member of this community," Jones said.
Jones emphasized that the center only seeks inclusion.
"We have a lot of banners. We do banners for the Waterfowl Festival, which is about conservation. We do banners for Juneteenth. We have no problem with the town raising any kind of banners. We think it's wonderful, and to us, it actually shows that it's welcoming," she said.
Jenn Wagner, a board member of the Delmarva Pride Center, added, "When I see leadership single out groups and in some way maybe give permission to speech and actions that are hurtful, it's scary. It scares me."
Towards the end of the meeting, Reverend Elmer Davis also addressed the discussion.
"We have to be careful, and I'll leave it at that because we're threatening a thin line there. I'm sure we are prepared already for what could happen because of some of the statements made tonight. I wish that in lieu of some of those statements, we had some sidebar conversations," Reverend Davis said.
The debate has highlighted the tension between promoting inclusivity and maintaining fiscal responsibility within the community.