TRAPPE, MD - The town of Trappe could welcome a new addition to its business landscape following the Talbot County Council's recent decision to greenlight the establishment of liquor stores within its limits. This development marks a significant shift for the small town, known for its two existing restaurants, one upcoming eatery, and charming residential neighborhoods.
Historically, Trappe's population size had restricted the town from hosting liquor stores. However, the landscape is set to change after the council's unanimous vote to amend the regulations, responding to an initial request that sparked the reconsideration.
County Council Vice President Pete Lesher emphasized the community-driven nature of the decision, stating, "Almost all legislation comes about because of a request, so I believe we were approached. The town of Trappe, we learned, does support it, and there was no opposition on the council."
WBOC reached out to the Delmarva Real Estate Group, the driving force behind advocating for this change. According to them, discussions within the town revealed that the most common requests for new businesses were beer, wine, and liquor stores. The sentiment was echoed by Trappe residents, who viewed this development positively.
Kimberly Hardesty, owner of Salon Inspire, remarked, "You can go to the restaurants, and they serve alcohol there, so as far as having a liquor store here, it would be about the same as that. So, I'm all for it. The area is growing."
Residents also highlighted the convenience factor, with Linda Emory, a Trappe community member and Salon Inspire employee, stating, "I am not opposed to a liquor store coming here only because we go to Cambridge or Easton to buy liquor."
As the community gears up for the arrival of this new business, the Talbot County Council clarified that the approved legislation allowing liquor stores in Trappe will take effect within the next 60 days.