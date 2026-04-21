OCEAN CITY, Md. - One of Ocean City’s biggest music events has announced its 2026 lineup for a third reprise at the resort town’s Inlet.
On Tuesday, April 21, Country Calling listed the following acts to be featured in its October, 2026 return:
-Lainey Wilson
-Rascal Flatts
-Dierks Bentley
-Chris Stapleton
-Miranda Lambert
-Travis Tritt
-Brothers Osborne
-Dustin Lynch
The latest lineup continues the country music festival’s ability to draw star-studded rosters of musicians. 2025’s headliners included Carrie Underwood, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, and Luke Combs. Jelly Roll, Eric Church, Tyler Childers, and Lainey Wilson headlined in 2024.
Country Calling is slated to return October 2-3, 2026 at the Ocean City Inlet. For more information on the festival and ticket availability, you can visit the festival’s website here.