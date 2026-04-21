Country Calling 2026

OCEAN CITY, Md. - One of Ocean City’s biggest music events has announced its 2026 lineup for a third reprise at the resort town’s Inlet.

On Tuesday, April 21, Country Calling listed the following acts to be featured in its October, 2026 return:

-Lainey Wilson

-Rascal Flatts

-Dierks Bentley

-Chris Stapleton

-Miranda Lambert

-Travis Tritt

-Brothers Osborne

-Dustin Lynch

The latest lineup continues the country music festival’s ability to draw star-studded rosters of musicians. 2025’s headliners included Carrie Underwood, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, and Luke Combs. Jelly Roll, Eric Church, Tyler Childers, and Lainey Wilson headlined in 2024.

Country Calling is slated to return October 2-3, 2026 at the Ocean City Inlet. For more information on the festival and ticket availability, you can visit the festival’s website here

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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