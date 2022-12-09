WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- At a meeting on Friday, December 9th, County Executive Julie Giordano proposed a transition to private liquor licenses. It would allow businesses to acquire liquor without going through the county-run dispensary.
Giordano said the push for this change is really about leveling the playing field.
"We’re kind of pushing it not necessarily for any other reason than free market," said Giordano. "I don’t feel like the county should be profiting off of any businesses or profiting off of the citizens."
With the current system, many feel like right now, that's the case. It's a big reason Michael Vizard, owner of Cheers!, a beer and wine seller, feels frustrated.
"I'm competing against my municipality, because they're selling beer and wine to make it convenient for their customers, but I don't have the same reciprocal ability," said Vizard.
Vizard said a private liquor license would make his business whole.
"I would be selling all three categories in the liquor industry, beer, wine and liquor and it would push me above the break even point that I've been operating at for years," said Vizard.
The proposal at Friday's meeting was for 10 additional licenses, with two in each councilmanic district. Giordano feels it would address any fears of too many liquor stores. Restaurants would not have to apply for a private liquor license and would be allowed to purchase liquor from whichever wholesaler they wish.
Restaurants would have to use any purchased liquor to make drinks and would not be able to sell it by the bottle.
This move would also not result in the current dispensary closing. Instead, it is aimed at creating and promoting competition.
"Our idea with this is just getting the open market and making sure that people are able to buy from whoever," said Giordano.
Discussions at the meeting also included keeping people who live in Maryland from crossing state lines over to Delaware, where there is no sales tax.
"We have to compete with what’s going on in Delmar, I’m tired of seeing Maryland license plates[at liquor stores]," said Carl Anderton.
Anderton, Maryland State Delegate for District 38B, said if the majority of officials at the local level appear to be on board, the process of getting this legislation turned into a bill shouldn't be too difficult.
"Do you have a letter from the executive? Do you have a letter from council? How does the delegation feel? If all of those are in unison, the bill goes pretty smooth," said Anderton.
The goal is to have this passed by the next General Assembly session in January.