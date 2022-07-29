BIVALVE, Md. - The Wicomico County Health Department has announced the closure of Cove Road Beach due to elevated bacteria levels.
The levels are typically seen after prolonged periods of heavy rain.
Officials say the water will be resampled and reopening will be announced once the beach is safe again.
The Health Department says children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems are most likely to get sick from swimming in contaminated waters.
For questions about this closure, you are urged to contact the Department of Environmental Health at (410) 546- 4446.