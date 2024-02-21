ANNAPOLIS, Md. - In emotional testimony before a Senate committee on Wednesday, Tashica Hilliard, the widow of Wicomico County Corporal Glenn Hilliard, advocated for legislative change that would alleviate the tax burden on the survivors of first responders who have died in the line of duty.
Hilliard's plea comes nearly 20 months after her husband was fatally shot while responding to a call at the Talbot Apartments in Pittsville, leaving the family without his financial support.
Tashica Hilliard has received federal, state, and county death benefits since her husband's death. However, she faced a significant financial challenge when the county benefits were heavily taxed as per law, a situation she described as an added burden during an already devastating time. The proposed bill seeks to exempt such death benefits from taxes, a move that Hilliard emphasized would benefit not just her family but all families of fallen first responders.
Sheriff Mike Lewis highlighted just how much of a burden this was for Hilliard. "It was actually close to 183 thousand dollars and she said Sheriff I'm not going to be able to pay this and I said we're going to make this right," he said.
Senator Mary Beth Carozza sponsored the bill, noting its retroactive application to all death benefits received since the start of 2022, which includes benefits received by Hilliard. "This legislation would ensure that the families of those fallen heroes receive the full death benefits as intended," Carozza said.
Hilliard also spoke on how sharing her husband's life and story in venues like this has been cathartic for her. "It is a joy to be able to share our story, Glenn's story. The heroicness of everything he did," she said.
The chair of the Senate Budget and Taxation committee told Hilliard, Lewis and Carozza that they will get working on this issue. Thursday, Hilliard will be back in Annapolis testifying in favor of the House version of this bill.