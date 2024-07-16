WORCESTER COUNTY, MD - After a several-month-long investigation, Worcester County Sheriff's Office say criminal information was filed for the driver of a deadly vehicle crash in December of 2023.
On December 16th, 2023, the Worcester County Sheriff's Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on Saint Luke's Road in Worcester County.
Emergency officials found multiple injured people at the scene of the crash, including 20-year-old Allison Milburn of Stockton, Maryland. Stockton died at the scene.
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
Worcester County Sheriff's Office say after a several-month-long investigation the case was presented to the Worcester County State's Attorney's Office. On July 10th, 2024, "criminal information was filed for the driver of the crash, 20-year-old Wyatt Lowman of Salisbury, Maryland" for the following charges:
- Negligent Manslaughter by Automobile
- Criminally Negligent Manslaughter by Automobile
- Negligent Manslaughter by Automobile Under the Influence
- Homicide by Motor Vehicle Impaired by Alcohol
- Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Driving While Impaired by Alcohol
- Reckless Driving
- Negligent Driving
- Driving in violation of Alcohol Restriction
- Failure to obey a Traffic Control Device