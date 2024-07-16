Police Lights Generic

WORCESTER COUNTY, MD - After a several-month-long investigation, Worcester County Sheriff's Office say criminal information was filed for the driver of a deadly vehicle crash in December of 2023.

On December 16th, 2023, the Worcester County Sheriff's Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on Saint Luke's Road in Worcester County.

Emergency officials found multiple injured people at the scene of the crash, including 20-year-old Allison Milburn of Stockton, Maryland. Stockton died at the scene. 

The Worcester County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to conduct an investigation. 

Worcester County Sheriff's Office say after a several-month-long investigation the case was presented to the Worcester County State's Attorney's Office. On July 10th, 2024, "criminal information was filed for the driver of the crash, 20-year-old Wyatt Lowman of Salisbury, Maryland" for the following charges: 

- Negligent Manslaughter by Automobile

- Criminally Negligent Manslaughter by Automobile

- Negligent Manslaughter by Automobile Under the Influence

- Homicide by Motor Vehicle Impaired by Alcohol

- Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

- Driving While Impaired by Alcohol

- Reckless Driving

- Negligent Driving

- Driving in violation of Alcohol Restriction 

- Failure to obey a Traffic Control Device