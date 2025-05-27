Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Flooding possible in poor drainage areas..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 59F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.