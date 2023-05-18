CRISFIELD, Md. - Maryland State Police arrested a Crisfield man Thursday morning following an investigation of possession and distribution of child pornography.
Daniel Alexander Elliot, 25, has been charged with 16 counts of possession and 9 counts of distribution of child pornography. Elliot was served an arrest warrant this morning and is being held at the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack awaiting an initial appearance with the District Court Commissioner.
The investigation into the possession of child pornography began this month. Police executed a search warrant yesterday, and a review of Elliot’s phone allegedly revealed several images of child pornography that were being distributed online.
Police say the case remains under investigation.