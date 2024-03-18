Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&