GEORGETOWN, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the temporary closure of Johnson Road Between Anderson Corner Road and Simpler Branch Road in Georgetown.
DelDOT says the closure will be for the installation of a cross road pipe. The closure of Johnson Road between Anderson Corner Road and Simpler Branch Road will begin on March 17th and continue through March 22nd (weather permitting).
DelDOT has provided these detours:
-Drivers wanting to travel East on Johnson Road will turn left on Anderson Corner Road then turn right on SR 5, then back to Johnson Road.
-Drivers wanting to go West on Johnson Road will continue on SR 5, then left on Anderson Corner Road, then back to Johnson Road.