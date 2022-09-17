CHESAPEAKE BAY, Md.- A crew member aboard a cruise ship sailing in the Chesapeake Bay was airlifted off the ship Friday night after suffering a medical emergency.
Maryland State Police say around 7 p.m. that a crew member on board the Royal Caribbean's Enchantment of the Seas cruise ship, was experiencing a serious medical emergency and needed immediate aerial evacuation.
A rescue technician from Trooper 6 was deployed onto the deck of the ship where a patient assessment was done and determined that the patient required evacuation to a higher level of care at a medical facility.
The patient was removed from the deck of the ship and into the aircraft.
The crew of Trooper 6 continued medical care as the crew member was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.