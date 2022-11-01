Dangerous Driving On Somerset Avenue Has Cambridge Community Wanting A Change

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Speeding is a big problem in one Cambridge neighborhood.
During the summer, the Cambridge Police Department had a speed tracker placed on Somerset Ave. Speeds up to 90 mph were recorded.
Speeding on the street has neighbors and city officials wanting a change. In discussion, is a traffic circle in the intersection of Somerset Ave. and School St.
City officials tells us neighbors have voiced numerous concerns for bicyclists and children on the street.
Commissioner Brian Roche says, "When a car slows down by your house, you feel as though they respect where you live. If a car is zooming past they're not really respecting the fact that you live there. Signage and enforcement work to a certain extent. But, the only thing that actually forces people to slow down is a physical re-design of the street."
Nancy Leonard, who lives on Somerset Ave says having a traffic circle is a need, not a want. "It's very frightening to see these cars going so quickly past the children. Something is going to happen, so something has to be done," says Leonard.
But, some we spoke with say a 4-way stop intersection would be reasonable.
K.C. Stangl says a circle would be safest, but it might be a little hard for some to navigate at first. "It takes an initial 'getting used to' period for some people. Especially if you're a hesitant driver, occasional driver, or some of the elderly people. If they're not used to it, they're not sure when they have to yield," says Stangl.
A driven community for a safer future.