DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Public Health's Community Health Services mobile unit will be visiting Kent and Sussex Counties from March 24 through March 27.
The mobile unit offers HIV testing, counseling, and referrals, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, flu shots, and clinical and community resource connections.
No appointments are necessary. The unit is also wheelchair accessible.
In Kent County, the mobile unit will be at:
- Hopes & Dreams in Dover, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 24
- Dover Mart Shopping Center in Dover, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March 25
- Capital Commons Shopping Center in Dover, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 26
- The Salvation Army Delaware-Dover Corps in Dover, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 27.
On March 24 in Dover, the mobile unit will also be offering free tuberculosis testing for World TB Day.
In Sussex County, the mobile unit will be at:
- Pallet Village in Georgetown, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 24.
- Cypress Shopping Center in Milford, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 25.
- Delmarva Teen Challenge Mega Thrift Store in Seaford, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 26
- Sunshine Laundry in Millsboro, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 27.
For more information, visit here or call (302)-283-7190