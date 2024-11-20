CHESAPEAKE BAY - The "dead zones" in the Chesapeake Bay—areas with little to no oxygen in the water—remain a significant concern for aquatic life, with recent reports indicating no reduction in their size.
Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) revealed that dead zones in the bay have slightly increased compared to last year’s record lows. According to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, these zones, which harm marine and plant life, were about average this year, affecting roughly 10% to 13% of the bay.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) attributes the increase to factors such as high air and water temperatures, light winds, and pollution runoff from neighboring states.
“Most of the dead zones are in the deeper water in the bay, mostly on the western shore and the upper bay,” said Jeff Harrison, president of the Talbot Watermen Association. “Around this year, it’s not too bad, but maybe a little worse than last year.”
The health of the bay will be a primary topic at the Chesapeake Executive Council meeting on Dec. 10 in Annapolis. Officials from Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, West Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, and federal and state environmental groups will gather to discuss strategies for improving water quality.
The CBF has cautioned that the bay is unlikely to meet its 2025 cleanup goals, but ongoing agreements among states ensure continued efforts to restore the estuary.
“They’ve been saving the bay for the last 40 years. I think it started in ’83,” Harrison said. “They set new goals that weren’t reached. My concern as a waterman working on the water is, when do we finally set goals that we can make?”
For now, the meeting in December represents the next step in finding solutions to address the persistent issues affecting the Chesapeake Bay.