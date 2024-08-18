ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA - Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash that occurred on the Eastern Shore on Saturday night.
On Sunday, August 17th, at approximately 11:45pm, state police responded to a hit and run pedestrian crash on Lankford Highway and Main Street Intersection in the Melfa area of Accomack County.
An investigation revealed that a man entered the southbound lanes of travel when he was struck by an unknown, "dark colored sedan". VSP say the sedan failed to stop at the scene and continued on the roadway heading southbound on Lankford Highway.
The man who was struck, identified as 66-year-old Peter L. Lancho of Greenbackville, Virginia, died upon impact.
Those who witnessed the incident are working with state police to help identify the vehicle, according to VSP.
Virginia State Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact them.