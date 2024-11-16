OCEAN PINES, MD - The Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Worcester County on Saturday morning.
On November 16th, at approximately 8:43am, the Ocean Pines Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision on Ocean Parkway between Briarcrest Drive and Beaconhill Road.
Police say a vehicle operated by 65-year-old William R. Lewis Jr., of Parsonsburg, Maryland, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a person on the property of 47 Ocean Parkway.
Ocean Pines Police say the individual who was struck was identified as 35-year-old Ramon Ramirez Castillo, of Salisbury, Maryland. Castillo suffered fatal injuries because of the collision.
The Maryland State Police are investigating the incident.