OCEAN PINES, MD - The Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Worcester County on Saturday morning. 

On November 16th, at approximately 8:43am, the Ocean Pines Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision on Ocean Parkway between Briarcrest Drive and Beaconhill Road. 

Police say a vehicle operated by 65-year-old William R. Lewis Jr., of Parsonsburg, Maryland, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a person on the property of 47 Ocean Parkway. 

Ocean Pines Police say the individual who was struck was identified as 35-year-old Ramon Ramirez Castillo, of Salisbury, Maryland. Castillo suffered fatal injuries because of the collision. 

The Maryland State Police are investigating the incident. 

