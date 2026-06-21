REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A Maryland woman died in a crash involving a truck and an e-bike in Rehoboth Beach Saturday morning, according to Delaware State Police.
DSP say around 11:30 a.m., a pick-up truck was driving in the left lane of Coastal Highway, north of Savages Ditch Road. At the same time, a e-bike rider was traveling on Coastal Highway in the same direction, in the designated bicycle lane.
They say for reasons being investigated, the e-bike rider left the bicycle lane and rode into the path of the truck, where the truck then hit the e-bike and the rider.
The e-bike user, a 66-year-old woman from Potomac, MD, was taken to a local hospital where she died. Her name is being withheld until family can be notified.
The truck driver, a 64-year-old man from Perryville, MD, was not hurt.
Coastal Highway was closed for about two hours as police investigated and cleared the road. DSP continues to investigate this crash.