GEORGETOWN, Del.-An early morning fire in Georgetown has left one person dead and a child in critical condition.
The Georgetown Fire Company says it responded to the 200 block of East Market Street around 8:30 Thursday morning. Crews arrived to the two-story home engulfed in flames. A bystander reportedly told fire crews that two people were trapped inside. An 87 year-old and an 18 month-old were reportedly rescued.
The two people were reportedly taken to Beebe Hospital. The 87 year-old reportedly died in the emergency room. Officials say the 18 month-old was flown to the Nemours Children's Hospital in Wilmington, where they remain critical.
State fire investigators and detectives from the Georgetown Police Department are investigating what led up to the fire. Officials say damages from the fire is estimated at $300,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal’s – Sussex Division at (302) 856-5600.