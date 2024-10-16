HARTLY, DE - The Office of the Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating a garage fire in Hartly that took the life of one person early Wednesday morning,
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was called in just before 3:30 a.m. on October 16th on Crystal Road. Firefighters arrived to find both a detached garage and a single-family home on fire.
While efforts to control the fire were underway, investigators say one victim was found dead inside the detached garage. The victim's identity has not yet been released.
No other injuries have been reported, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.
As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Deputy State Fire Marshals and the Delaware State Police are still on the scene investigating the cause of the deadly fire in Kent County.