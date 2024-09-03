EDEN, MD - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision that killed one person on Monday night.
On September 2nd, at approximately 10:05pm, Wicomico County Deputies and EMS personnel responded to the area of Cottman Road and Residential Drive in Eden, Maryland for a single motor-vehicle collision.
Due to the seriousness of the incident, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Reconstruction Unit and the Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and started an investigation.
According to the sheriff's office, an initial investigation found that a vehicle was traveling south on Cottman Road and failed to make a turn. The vehicle left the road and hit two large trees before stopping.
The front seat passenger was ejected from the car and died at the scene. The driver and back seat passenger were transported to TidalHealth for their injuries.
The incident is being investigated by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information regarding it is urged to contact Cpl. A. Riggin at 410-548-4892.