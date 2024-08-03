SALISBURY, MD– The Salisbury Police Department (SPD) announced a death investigation in the area of Riverside Drive and Mill Street this morning.
SPD posted the notice on its official Facebook page at 7:27 a.m.
The Criminal Investigation Division is reportedly leading the investigation with assistance from the Salisbury Fire Department (SFD) and Medical Examiner's Office.
This comes after SFD dive crews operated nearby in the Wicomico River early this morning. WBOC could not confirm the connection between responses.
Anyone with information is urged to contact SPD at 410-548-3165.
This is a developing story. WBOC will provide update as more information becomes available.