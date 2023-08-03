DELAWARE- Delaware’s governor signed several pieces of legislation Thursday in an effort to help fight climate change.
The signing comes after years of work to prioritize the state’s climate. In 2021, Governor John Carney developed the “Climate Action Plan” to help reduce emissions and increase resilience to build a more sustainable future for Delaware.
Legislation signed today includes:
- House Bill 99: Lays out targets to reduce net emissions by 50% by 2030 and 100% by 2050.
- House Bill 10: Sets targets for purchasing electric school buses.
- House Bill 11: Ensures large commercial buildings are equipped for solar installation.
- House Bill 12: Expands the Electric Vehicle Rebate Program
- SS 1 for Senate Bill 103: Amends Delaware code to make it easier to bring EV chargers into residential areas.
- Senate Bill 170: Commitment to study offshore wind with neighboring states and PJM.
- SS 1 for Senate Bill 7: Expands the Delaware State Energy Office.
In a statement the Gov. Carney said, “Climate change threatens our tourism industry, our agricultural industry, the health of our citizens, and the financial well-being of our local, county and state governments." He continued saying “There’s no time to wait to take action. I want to thank the advocates and members of the General Assembly for their dedicated work to preserving our natural heritage and building on the great work of state agencies as they follow Delaware’s Climate Action Plan.”