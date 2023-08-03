de climate change signing

Carney signs several pieces of climate change legislation

DELAWARE- Delaware’s governor signed several pieces of legislation Thursday in an effort to help fight climate change.

The signing comes after years of work to prioritize the state’s climate. In 2021, Governor John Carney developed the “Climate Action Plan” to help reduce emissions and increase resilience to build a more sustainable future for Delaware.

In a statement the Gov. Carney said, “Climate change threatens our tourism industry, our agricultural industry, the health of our citizens, and the financial well-being of our local, county and state governments." He continued saying “There’s no time to wait to take action. I want to thank the advocates and members of the General Assembly for their dedicated work to preserving our natural heritage and building on the great work of state agencies as they follow Delaware’s Climate Action Plan.”