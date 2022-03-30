DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness faces a new felony charge claiming she pressured and intimidated employees following an indictment last year.
Court documents show McGuiness was re-indicted with an added felony charge of Witness Intimidation.
In October 2021, McGuiness was indicted on five charges related to accusations she hired her daughter and her daughter's friend for seasonal jobs as well as used state funds to pay a consulting company in a way that avoided regulatory scrutiny.
Since that time, employees, witnesses and potential whistle-blowers claim McGuiness created a hostile work environment in a number of ways.
Within the Witness Intimidation felony charge are accusations McGuiness attempted to monitor electronic communications of potential whistle-blowers by submitting several dozen "e Records" requests to the Department of Technology and Information for the contents of employee's email accounts.
McGuiness, according to the indictment, discriminated against employees who questioned her misconduct and in one instance, held a staff meeting where she stressed the need for confidentiality and claimed a zero tolerance policy for negativity.
Among the claims, the indictment says McGuiness went as far as trying to dissuade witnesses from giving testimony at any proceeding or inquiry authorized by law.
