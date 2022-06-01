DOVER, Del. – Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, alongside members of the Dover Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives unveiled details of an illegal firearms trafficking investigation Wednesday in Dover, in which nine individuals face 76 felony charges for their part in a straw purchasing scheme.
According to the Delaware Department of Justice, Investigators found that co-defendants Nassir Williams, Jyheim Spencer, and John Lassiter, all of whom are prohibited from purchasing firearms, conspired to find subjects over the age of 21 with no criminal records to buy guns for them and their criminal associates. The individuals would buy two guns, one would be kept as a form of payment and the other would be passed along to Williams, Spencer and Lassiter.
One firearm recovered from the investigation is alleged to have been used in a shooting, with another recovered from a suspected gang member.
The charges and allegations are as follows:
- Nasir Williams
- Racketeering, a Class B Violent Felony
- Nine counts of Engaging in a Firearm Transaction on Behalf of Another, a Class E Felony
- Five counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, a Class D Felony
- Four counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony
- Four counts of Making a False Written Statement, a Class G Felony
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, a Class G Felony
- Possession of Marijuana, a civil violation
- Jyheim Spencer
- Racketeering, a Class B Violent Felony
- Five counts of Engaging in a Firearm Transaction on Behalf of Another, a Class E Felony
- Two counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony
- Making a False Written Statement, a Class G Felony
- John G. Lassiter
- Racketeering, a Class B Violent Felony
- Four counts of Engaging in a Firearm Transaction on Behalf of Another, a Class E Felony
- Three counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony
- Three counts of Making a False Written Statement, a Class G Felony
- Nakiya Goicuria
- Racketeering, a Class B Violent Felony
- Two counts of Engaging in a Firearm Transaction on Behalf of Another, a Class E Felony
- Two counts of Giving a Firearm to Person Prohibited, a Class F Felony
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony
- Making a False Written Statement, a Class G Felony
- Naquan Peace
- Racketeering, a Class B Violent Felony
- Three counts of Engaging in a Firearm Transaction on Behalf of Another, a Class E Felony
- Two counts of Making a False Written Statement, a Class G Felony
- Two counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony
- Kylen Thomas
- Racketeering, a Class B Violent Felony
- Two counts of Engaging in a Firearm Transaction on Behalf of Another, a Class E Felony
- Making a False Written Statement, a Class G Felony
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony
- Tuscan Wright
- Racketeering, a Class B Violent Felony
- Three counts of Engaging in a Firearm Transaction on Behalf of Another, a Class E Felony
- Making a False Written Statement, a Class G Felony
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony
- Darvis J. Epiewane
- Engaging in a Firearm Transaction on Behalf of Another, a Class E Felony
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony
- Making a False Written Statement, a Class G Felony
- Kaharri Jackson
- Engaging in a Firearm Transaction on Behalf of Another, a Class E Felony
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony
Williams, Lassiter and Spencer all remain behind bars.