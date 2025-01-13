HARRINGTON, DE- Delaware Agriculture Week began Monday, bringing farmers and agriculture professionals together to connect, learn, and grow. However, this year’s event is missing a key component: the poultry sessions.
Organizers made the unprecedented decision to cancel all poultry-related events due to concerns over the ongoing avian influenza outbreak.
Drew Harris, an Agriculture Extension Agent with the University of Delaware, described how rare this decision is in the history of Agriculture Week.
“All of Ag Week is not canceled, just the poultry sessions. And that is unprecedented for us. We’ve shut down Ag Week during COVID, and we’ve had issues in the past, but not with avian influenza.”
To mitigate risks, strict biosecurity measures have been put in place at this year’s event, including footbaths, Lysol sprays, and other safety protocols aimed at protecting Delaware’s agriculture industry.
Harris emphasized the importance of these precautions, noting their critical role in preserving the livelihoods of those in the agriculture sector.
“We’re trying to protect our industries and protect our jobs and, overall, a lot of producers’ operations. It’s our livelihood."
The decision to cancel poultry events has been met with disappointment, but experts agree the risks of avian flu are too significant to overlook.
David Marvel, with the Kent County Farm Bureau, explained the challenges posed by the disease, which is spread not only between flocks but also by wild birds.
“It’s very severe because, as everybody thinks, maybe it just translocates from flock to flock. But really, there’s a lot of birds out there flying around—geese, ducks, and such—that can also transmit through that. We have no control now."
Marvel hopes the heightened precautions will underscore the seriousness of avian influenza and foster greater public understanding.
“Farmers take this very seriously, and we may end up inconveniencing you somehow. But realize we’re trying to save your food supply.”
Delaware Agriculture Week, held at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington, runs through January 16. Organizers and attendees are focused on protecting the agriculture industry one step at a time.