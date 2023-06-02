FELTON, Del.- Delaware Animal Services are continuing to look for tips in an alleged cockfighting ring in Felton that was discovered back on May 5.
DAS responded to a report of a cockfighting ring in progress in the 3000 block of Sandtown Road. When an animal welfare officer arrived, they found a fight in progress, with about 50 people including children on scene. Several people ran from the area and only a few people could be positively identified, including the property owners, according to DAS.
WBOC previously reported on the story and was provided with drone footage of the alleged ring.
Officials say animal fighting is a cruel blood sport in which roosters bred for aggression are placed in a pit to fight for entertainment and gambling, often until one or both birds die. Animal fighting is often linked to other crimes such as weapons, drugs and human violence. It is illegal in all 50 states, and a felony crime in Delaware.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Delaware Animal Services at 302-255-4646 or online at animalservices.delaware.gov. Tips may be made anonymously.