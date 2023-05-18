FELTON, Del.- Authorities are investigating complaints made by an animal rights group regarding a potential cockfighting ring in Kent County.
The group, known as "Showing Animals Respect and Kindness," or SHARK, has handed over drone video footage to Delaware's Office of Animal Welfare.
The drone video, captured earlier this month, reveals apparent participation in illegal cockfighting activities. SHARK officials say the video shows a property on Sandtown Road in Felton.
Activists tell WBOC only one animal services officer responded to their complaint call, and say they're frustrated by the absence of citations or arrests made thus far.
The drone footage depicts several people, vehicles and chickens on the property.
In one particular segment, birds appear to be prepared for fighting. A man can be seen taking a chicken from a small wooden bin and placing it into a metal cage.
The video also reveals injured, yet still living, chickens being killed and discarded.
One man is seen in the video with a bird in one hand and a hatchet in the other, and uses the hatchet to end the chicken's life.
The dead birds were then placed into a front loader.
Upon the arrival of an animal services officer, individuals were seen quickly scattering from the back of the building.
Delaware State Police informed WBOC that troopers had been alerted to the complaint, but were also called to a nearby shooting around the same time.
Consequently, the troopers did not respond with animal services.
The lackluster response has left animal activists frustrated.
"I understand personnel shortages and the importance of shootings and things like this, but this was an event where you had approximately 70 to 80 people involved, every single one of them engaged in felonious behavior," said Steve Hindi, president of SHARK.
"It was a lost opportunity when the state police did not send multiple patrol cars with officers who could have blocked an escape route," added Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action.
WBOC reached out to Delaware's Office of Animal Welfare for comment. The agency confirmed that it is actively looking into the incident, but due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further information could be provided at this time.
Children were also seen in parts of the footage. Although explicit cockfighting is not visible in the ten-minute video, activists believe that the evidence strongly supports illegal activities taking place at the mentioned location.
Attending cockfights, or betting on them, is considered a felony offense in Delaware.