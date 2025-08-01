Man Arrested After Road Rage Shooting in Salisbury

SALISBURY, MD - Police say a man was arrested after shooting at a teenager's car.
Salisbury Police arrested 38-year-old Salvador Valadez on Friday, Aug. 1.
Police say on Thursday, around 7 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was driving in the area of Benny Street and Clay Street when a man operating a van began driving erratically. According to police, as the victim tried to evade the van, the suspect exited the van and displayed a handgun. Police say he then shot at the victim's vehicle as she fled. No injuries were reported.
Salisbury Police identified the suspect as Valadez. Authorities executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Dover Street, in Salisbury, and arrested Valadez.
Valadez was later released to the Wicomico County Detention Center to be seen by a District Court Commissioner.