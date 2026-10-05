DOVER, Del. - School districts and charter schools across Kent and Sussex counties are set to receive a share of more than $7.1 million in state funding aimed at strengthening early literacy instruction.
The Delaware Department of Education announced the second round of its Bridge to Practice grants for the 2026-27 school year. The funding is going to 28 districts and charter schools statewide and is intended to help educators put the state's science-of-reading initiatives into daily classroom practice.
Some of the largest awards include more than $763,000 for Capital School District, $321,000 for Lake Forest School District and $316,000 for Cape Henlopen School District.
Milford School District, which serves students in Kent and Sussex counties, will receive more than $248,000, while Laurel School District was awarded more than $207,000.
Other local recipients include Caesar Rodney, Indian River, Seaford, Smyrna, and Woodbridge school districts, along with the Academy of Dover, Sussex Academy, and Sussex Montessori Charter School.
The grants support Delaware's Birth through Grade 3 Early Literacy Plan and can be used for professional development, instructional materials, literacy coaching, collaborative planning, and leadership development.
“We know how to teach children to read, and we believe every Delaware student can become a strong reader,” Delaware Secretary of Education Cindy Marten said.
The state says the latest funding is intended to build on previous investments by making sure training and other resources translate into consistent classroom instruction.
Indian River School District was highlighted by the state for its work under the first round of funding, including districtwide instructional frameworks, monthly learning walks, and science-of-reading professional development for pre-K through third-grade educators.
Capital School District also used its earlier funding to connect literacy training with classroom work and participate in the state's Student-Centered Coaching program.
The first round of Bridge to Practice grants, announced in March, awarded $6.1 million to 25 districts and charter schools.
The Department of Education says it will track implementation and student literacy progress throughout the school year using classroom walkthroughs, coaching cycles and student data.