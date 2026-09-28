OCEAN CITY, Md. - The beach in Ocean City is facing the aftermath of the strong Nor’easter that hit the town this past weekend.
Erosion from the beach created sand walls that appear to be a few feet tall. The walkways leading to the beaches are severely damaged and fencing along the beach is torn apart. The Oceans Calling Music Festival that was scheduled for September 25-27 was cancelled due to the storm system.
Daniel Windon lives in Ocean City and says this is the worst he’s ever seen the beach.
“I moved here in '88 and have been through some hurricanes…a tornado one time ripped through the town in the late 90s,” he says. “But, no, this is totally different. I mean, it might not have the word ‘hurricane’ in front of it, but it definitely was a massive Nor'easter.”
Streets on the bay side of town experienced major flooding over the weekend. Robin Payne stays on the bay side and says she’s never seen anything like this before.
“It came up through the storm grates of where drains and everything,” she says. “Just because it was so high. And our canal, it was the highest we've ever seen it.”
While the town continues to recover, beach patrol is continuing to help keep the beach and everyone on it safe. Patrol members have been digging up wooden posts from deep in the sand to make sure nobody steps or trips over them on the beach.