DELAWARE -- One proposal in the New Jersey State Senate looks to change the 'Delaware Bay' to the 'Bay of New Jersey'. State leaders, local leaders, and neighbors shared their reactions to the proposal with WBOC on Monday.
Bill S4670 is proposed by New Jersey State Senator Michael Testa and would rename the bay, aswell as direct all New Jersey state departments to update signs and publications. If passed, the bill would also notify relevant federal entities about the change.
Along the shores of the Delaware Bay near Slaughter Beach, Delaware beachgoers shared their reactions to the proposal.
"I don't think I really like that," Kim Cameron said. "This is Delaware."
"It's always been the Delaware Bay," Becky Hart said. "How can you name it after New Jersey when it's part of the state's history?"
Hart and her husband, Daniel Hart, agreed that the name should stay the way it is.
"I don't even want New Jersey to be there, let alone rename the whole Delaware Bay after it," Hart said. "If they want to rename a piece of land on their side that's fine, but not the whole bay."
The proposed name change follows President Trump's renaming of the 'Gulf of Mexico' to the 'Gulf of America'. When announced the proposal, Senator Testa posted 'Make New Jersey Great Again' to his X account.
Bob Jacubowitz said he thinks the Gulf of America is a more fitting name. However, he said the Delaware Bay should stay the way it is.
"I think it's tradition," Jacubowitz said. "Historically it's always been the Delaware Bay."
Slaughter Beach's Vice Mayor Bob Wood agreed.
"Why change it?" Wood said. "Number one, the Delaware River feeds into the Delaware Bay. The other thing is that it's really expensive. Every map has to change, all the signage has to change, it's just some political silliness."
Wood said, if the proposal does pass, he does not think it will make much of a difference in Delaware.
"You can call it what you want, but to everybody on this side, it'll be the Delaware Bay forever," Wood said.
Delaware lawmakers also chimed in on the conversation. Delaware State Senator Brian Pettyjohn (R) told WBOC he does not see the legislation panning out.
"It is the Delaware Bay. It's always been the Delaware Bay for a very long time," Pettyjohn said. "I would hate to change those pictures of Washington Crossing the Delaware to Washington crossing the New Jersey."
WBOC reached out to New Jersey State Senator Michael Testa for comment but did not hear back.