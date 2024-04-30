DELAWARE - The Delaware Office of Highway Safety is working with state and local police agencies to conduct a new high visibility enforcement focused on the traffic safety of motorists around commercial motor vehicles.
Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS) is teaming up with local and state agencies to lead a new enforcement for traffic and safety focused on motorists around commercial vehicles. There will be two enforcement periods this year, April 28th to May 11th and June 15th to June 29th.
OHS says "the objective for this year is to run two enforcement periods and to spread awareness and education on social media for motorists when driving around commercial motor vehicles."
OHS emphasizes the importance of being aware of your surroundings and the differences between regular vehicles and commercial motor vehicles. They say knowing the difference can help keep drivers safe. Director of Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Sharon Bryson, says “It’s not just the responsibility of the driver of the commercial motor vehicle, it is everyone’s responsibility to use our roadways safely. We all have to share the road, and we all have the same goal, to Arrive Alive.”
Delaware Office of Highway Safety shared tips to keep in mind for drivers when traveling around commercial vehicles:
- Leave a following distance of at least 200 ft.
- If you can’t see their side mirrors, they can’t see you.
- Don’t hang out in “no zones”. Try to steadily pass and avoid staying in their blind spots for too long.
- Make sure you can see the whole truck in your rear-view mirror before changing lanes.
- Allow enough space for the vehicle to make a turn. Larger vehicles need a larger space to make a turn. Don’t get caught under a truck.
More information can be found on OHS's website.