DOVER, DE — A new bill in Delaware aims to address the dangerous issue of drivers failing to yield to emergency service vehicles, proposing hefty fines for violators.
House Bill 329, introduced by State Representative Jeff Hilovsky, seeks to increase penalties for those who do not give the right of way to emergency vehicles. The bill, still subject to minor amendments, is designed to prioritize the safety of first responders and motorists alike.
“We need to make sure when they leave their house that morning, or when fire departments are called out on a rainy windy night, that they come back to their family in one piece. So that they can be safe as they can be volunteering and doing a very difficult job," said Hilovsky.
Under the current version of the bill, violators would face the following fines:
- $500 for a first offense
- $1000 for a second offense
- $2000 for subsequent offenses
Additionally, offenders could face a possible 90-day license suspension or community service.
Hilovsky says the bill would also come with a public awareness campaign, which would aim to better ensure regulations are followed.
Doug Marshall of Delmar says ignorance in the face of safety should be penalized, especially with the safety issues law enforcement already faces,
"This is just gonna continue to get worse. I drive from Delmar to Salisbury every day and I am amazed at the level of ignorance. They don’t feel like they’re an idiot, but they are, and they act like it. And police are stuck in the middle having to clean up," Marshall said.
The bill unanimously went through the Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee yesterday. Hilovsky anticipates minor amendments before bringing it to the House floor for a vote in the coming weeks.