Dover, Del. – Delaware Capitol Police is expanding its Facility Dog Program to every courthouse in the state, extending services for the first time to Kent and Sussex counties. The program pairs specially trained dogs with certified handlers to comfort vulnerable individuals and ease anxiety during court proceedings.
Vinn – Delaware’s first facility dog – joined the agency in October 2022 through Canine Companions, a national nonprofit that trains assistance dogs. He knows more than 40 commands, including specialized calming-pressure techniques, and is certified through Assistance Dogs International.
For the past three years, Vinn has been stationed at the New Castle County Courthouse in Wilmington, supporting both Family Court and Superior Court. He has assisted during children’s interviews, witness testimony, trial preparation, and Protection From Abuse hearings, offering steady reassurance during stressful moments.
With the statewide expansion, similar services will now be available across all Delaware courthouses. Court personnel, attorneys, and families can request a facility dog by submitting a form at courts.delaware.gov/aoc/facilitydog.aspx.