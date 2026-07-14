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DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services has announced cooling centers will reopen across the First State as soaring temperatures return this week. 

DHSS says the cooling centers are being activated due to temperatures passing 90 degrees for multiple days in a row. Beginning Wednesday, July 15 until Friday, July 17, cooling centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Kent County

-Smyrna State Service Center, 100 Sunnyside Road, Smyrna (302-514-4503)

-Williams State Service Center, 805 River Road, Dover (302-857-5000)

Sussex County

-Adams State Service Center, 546 Bedford Street, Georgetown (302-515-3004)

-Laurel State Service Center, 31039 N. Poplar Street, Laurel (302-875-8402)

-Shipley State Service Center, 350 Virginia Avenue, Seaford (302-628-7000)

New Castle County

-Claymont State Service Center, 3301 Green Street, Claymont (302-792-6505)

-DHSS Canby Park Office, 1920 Maryland Avenue, Wilmington (302-434-3340)

-Churchman’s Corporate Center, 84 Christiana Road, New Castle (302) 395-6500)

-Hudson State Service Center, 501 Ogletown Road, Newark (302-283-7500)

This article will be updated as Maryland counties begin reopening cooling centers this week. 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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