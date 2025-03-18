SMYRNA, DE - The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of a James T. Vaughn Correctional Center officer after they say she smuggled methamphetamines into the prison.
Police say they were called to the Smyrna prison for a drug investigation on March 16, 2025. That investigation police say, revealed Correctional Officer Yesenia Martinez-Morales, 27, had smuggled nearly 6 grams of methamphetamines into the prison.
“The action taken by the Department of Correction to initiate this criminal investigation and to expand the investigation through Delaware State Police demonstrates our commitment to protecting the health and safety of our employees and incarcerated individuals and the facilities in which they work and live,” Department of Correction Commissioner Terra Taylor said. “Illicit and illegal contraband cannot be tolerated, and we are determined to reduce the threat by enforcing our high standards of professional integrity and by holding those responsible accountable for their conduct.”
Martinez-Morales was arrested and charged with the following before being released on a $3,500 unsecured bond:
-Official Misconduct Position used to Engage in Criminal Conduct (Felony)
-Promoting Prison Contraband Possess Illegal Narcotic or Prescription Medication with Intent to Deliver (Felony)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)