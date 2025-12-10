SMYRNA, Del. - The Delaware Department of Corrections announced the first four inmates have graduated from the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center from the Tattoo Artist Career Pathway Program.
Department officials describe the program as an "innovative vocational training program designed to develop a marketable skill, achieve industry recognition, and get practical hands-on experience that puts them on a path to a long-term career."
Tattoo program students began training with 24 weeks of classroom instruction and practice, where officials say the classes emphasized health, safety, proper use of tools, artistic design, and tattooing technique.
This cohort completed classroom training in late 2024 and have been apprenticing under close supervision inking tattoos for inmate customers in the prison's tattoo studio in 2025. The studio is located in converted storage space on the prison campus, according to officials.
The graduates had a inaugural graduation celebration with facility leaders, the instructional team, and family members. The department says graduates will continue to work in the prison tattoo studio until their release from incarceration.
When the Department of Correction launched the program, the commissioner Terra Taylor said "We recognize that tattooing is a part of prison culture, and we are concerned about the health risks that come from unsanitary tattooing inside the walls. The Tattoo Artist Career Pathway Program demonstrates our creative thinking to bring prison tattooing out of the shadows, create educational opportunities to build a practical career, and prevent the spread of bloodborne diseases like Hepatitis." Taylor said this pilot training program meets the demand for prison tattoos in a safe, hygienic, and supervised environment while also creating opportunities for incarcerated individuals to perform meaningful work. She also said it supports the department's safety mission by creating incentives to keep both inmate tattoo artists and customers out of trouble.