GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Delaware Department of Corrections today announced the death of 52-year-old Michael Roark, of Seaford, following his detention at Sussex Correctional Institution (SCI).
According to a press release, officers arrested Roark yesterday on the following charges:
– Driving Under the Influence (Third Offense)
– Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
– Possession of a Controlled Substance
– Driving Offenses
Roark was reportedly transferred to SCI and placed in the prison infirmary for observation and medical assessment. At 4:20 a.m. today, infirmary staff say they observed Roark in medical distress and provided treatment while awaiting Emergency Medical Services.
Roark’s condition deteriorated after being transported to Beebe Medical Center, where life-saving measures were initiated, according to the press release.
Roark was pronounced dead around 5:40 a.m. today. His body was turned over to the Delaware State Police Division of Forensic Science as DSP initiated an independent death investigation.
HIs cause of death has not yet been determined.
WBOC will continue to update this story as it develops.