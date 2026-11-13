DELAWARE - The state announced the development of a pilot program designed to mitigate deer damage to farms during the 2027 growing season.
The Delaware Department of Agriculture says the $1.5 million Delaware Deer Crop Damage Indemnity Program (DCDIP) is intended to combat the impact of deer herds which feed extensively on soybeans, corn and other crops during the growing season. Agriculture officials say one adult deer can consume five pounds of feed per day, causing significant damage to young and growing crops.
State officials are telling farmers to prepare for participation in the program by taking steps now to reduce deer population on their land before the 2027 growing season. This can include herd reduction through hunting.
One DCDIP recipient requirement will be that eligible farmers must register at an appropriate level with the deer damage assistance program run by DNREC. Further eligibility for the indemnity program may require that a number of deer are actually harvested under the deer damage program. Farmers and hunters are urged to begin such efforts now with Delaware’s 2026-27 deer hunting season in progress.
Details on the application process, eligibility requirements for the pilot program, and deadlines are being finalized by DDA and will be available soon, according to officials.
You can read more about the program and Delaware's deer hunting seasons here.