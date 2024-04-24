de

Picketers display signs outside the Dover DMV Wednesday. (Photo: WBOC) 

DOVER, Del.- Picket lines formed outside the Dover Division of Motor Vehicles Wednesday, as members of the local labor union gathered to demand higher pay. 

Representing state and federal workers in Delaware, including more than 300 DMV employees statewide, LIUNA Local 1029's presence was marked by a towering inflatable rat. 

Robert Rodrigues, a vocal union member, gestured toward the imposing rodent, declaring, "That rat over there represents those who refuse to negotiate with us."

A chorus of honking horns and fervent displays of signage made clear, workers are dissatisfied with what they perceive as inadequate negotiations on the table.

According to union president Nicole Pilchard, attempts to initiate discussions regarding wages for the forthcoming contract, communicated to DMV administration on December 29, were met with silence. 

"They did acknowledge receipt of it; however, they refused to schedule meetings with us to sit down at the table to negotiate," she said. 

Pilchard said an unfair labor practice claim is what prompted a response.

"Ultimately, what they sent us is an informal 2 percent wage increase, which is literally pennies. It is a smack in the face to these employees." 

In a statement to WBOC, DMV leadership assured, "The Department of Human Resources Labor Relations managers will continue to negotiate professionally, respectfully, and thoroughly with LIUNA union representatives."

Picketers are advocating for a wage scale that considers employees' seniority.  They argue that the new contract should also acknowledge challenges faced during the pandemic.

"Some of these employees are earning less than teenagers working in retail stores," Pilchard said. 

The existing contract was established in 2021; however, new terms must be settled by April 30th to govern the upcoming fiscal year starting in July.

Negotiations are slated to commence by the end of this week. 

