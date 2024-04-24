DOVER, Del.- Picket lines formed outside the Dover Division of Motor Vehicles Wednesday, as members of the local labor union gathered to demand higher pay.
Delaware DMV Employees Take to Picket Lines, Demand Fair Wage Negotiations
- Kristina DeRobertis
Kristina DeRobertis
Video Journalist
