GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Department of Correction on Tuesday announced the arrests of two people in connection with an attempt to deliver illegal narcotics to an inmate at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown.
Through proactive intelligence gathering measures, SCI investigators said they gathered evidence of a conspiracy between an inmate and a New Castle, Del., resident to deliver illegal narcotic drugs to the inmate using US Postal mail. Through information gathered during the investigation, last week a mail package addressed to the inmate was identified and intercepted upon arrival to the prison mail room. Analysis of the package conducted in collaboration with the Delaware Division of Forensic Science found that the paper contents tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Through its investigation, DOC officers secured arrest warrants for two people. On Oct. 14, current SCI Inmate Dustin Richie, age 38, was charged with the following felony offenses:
- Drug dealing
- Two counts of promoting prison contraband
- Two counts of criminal solicitation
- Two counts of second-degree conspiracy
Richie was arraigned and a $15,500 secured bail was set on the new charges. Richie is currently serving a one-year prison sentence for a violation of probation.
Officials said that working in support of the DOC investigation, on Oct. 14, New Castle County Police located and apprehended 36-year-old New Castle, Del., resident Shannon Griffis, an associate of Richie, who was charged with the following felony offenses:
- Drug dealing
- Two counts of promoting prison contraband
- Two counts of second-degree conspiracy
Griffis was arraigned and transported to Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in lieu of $6,500 secured bond.
The DOC investigation remains active and ongoing.