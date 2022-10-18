Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Indian Head MD to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&