DELAWARE - As Delaware's traffic fatalities continue to rise, drivers say they're seeing more aggressive and distracted behavior on the state’s roadways.
DelDOT reports 79 traffic fatalities statewide as of September 4, an increase of 13% compared with this time last year.
For drivers like Joshua Coffin, the problem is becoming hard to ignore.
"There's a drastic increase in drivers being aggressive," Coffin said. "It's a lot more aggressive driving — people running red lights and running stop signs and not a lot of patience on the road."
Coffin said drivers seem increasingly focused on getting where they need to go, rather than getting there safely.
"It's like everyone has somewhere to go," he said. "And traffic safety is less important than where they got to go."
As holiday traffic increases, Coffin said patience is especially important.
"Cars are dangerous, you know, in the wrong hands," he said. "Especially at high speeds, or aggressive driving maneuvers."
Ashley Green said she's also noticed aggressive driving, particularly around busy holidays and events.
"When there's certain holidays and events going on, the roadways are unsafe and there's a lot of people who will hit the pedestrians when they're not looking," Green said. "I actually just witnessed an incident."
Lygia Dewit said distracted driving is another major concern.
"Recently over the last few years, I feel like there is more texting, not paying attention, like not looking," Dewit said.
She recalled seeing drivers make dangerous maneuvers while traffic was backed up on Route 1.
"I was driving home from work Route 1 north and it was bumper to bumper. And these two trucks they just pulled and they made their own lane in between us," she said.
DelDOT is urging drivers to "Be Del-AWARE" by buckling up, slowing down, moving over, staying alert and visible, driving sober, and walking or biking smart.
The agency is also encouraging Delawareans to become a "Hero Toward Zero" by pledging to help reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries on Delaware roads.
For drivers, the goal is straightforward.
"I’m hoping that they’ll be safe and make it to where they’re going," Dewit said. "And don’t put anybody in danger."