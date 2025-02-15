DELAWARE - Delaware Electric Cooperative is warning customers of recent phone call and in-person scams.
Delaware Electric Cooperative says they have received several calls from members saying that someone has called them impersonating a DEC employee. These scammers are asking to "discuss supply charges" and in some cases have provided false case numbers to customers.
DEC says that in addition to the scam calls, customers have reported instances of someone claiming to work for DEC, "wearing a professional-looking work vest", approaching them at their home. The scammers have then asked the customers for their account information to assist in "lowering their supply charges”.
Delaware Electric Cooperative says these calls or home visits are not legitimate. If you experience either of these situations, you can call DEC to check your account status at 855-332-9090.