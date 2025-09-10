DELAWARE - Delaware drivers with alternative fuel vehicles will see additional registration fees beginning Oct. 1, when a new law will be implemented adding fees to cover the loss of gas tax revenue.
The measure, passed earlier this year by state lawmakers, adds annual fees ranging from $15 to $900 depending on vehicle weight. Owners of electric passenger cars under 6,000 pounds will pay an additional $110, while heavier commercial vehicles topping 26,000 pounds will owe $900.
You can see the full chart of fees here:
The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles began sending postcards to affected vehicle owners advising them of the new charges. Invoices will follow by mail or email, with payment due Nov. 1. The DMV said the fees are required under 21 Del. C. §2151A to ensure all vehicle owners contribute to road maintenance, regardless of fuel type.
But the new charges are drawing mixed reactions.
“I think people who use electric vehicles are doing something good for the Earth, and they shouldn't have to pay extra. I mean, their vehicles are already expensive as it is,” said non-electric driver Alyssa Fitzgerald
Others raised concerns that the policy feels hypnotical as the state seemingly tries to move drivers towards electric options,
“It just seems like they're doing two things. They're taking away our freedom of choice and then they're taxing us on taking away that freedom,” said Paul Kelly.