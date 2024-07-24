DELAWARE- Delaware Governor John Carney has signed off on a bill expanding access to free breakfast and lunch for students who would receive a reduced-price meal under the federal School Breakfast Program and National School Lunch Program.
Governor Carney signed House Substitute 2 for House Bill 125 on Tuesday, July 23.
The Delaware Department of Education says about 2,500 students statewide will now receive breakfast and lunch free of charge.
The bill is set to take effect for the 2024-2025 school year.
“Foundationally, there’s nothing more important than making sure our young children can perform and can learn. The future of our state depends on it,” said Governor John Carney. “To set our students up for that success, we have to make sure they are well fed and have good nutrition.”